A rise in all-cause mortality in China following termination of the Zero COVID Policy

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers assess the impact of discontinuing the zero coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) policy on all-cause mortality in China. Study: Excess All-Cause Mortality in China After Ending the Zero COVID Policy. Image Credit: IHOR SULYATYTSKYY / Shutterstock.com COVID-19 in China For three years, China maintained low COVID-19 excess mortality through strict measures. Nevertheless, upon abandoning the zero COVID policy in December 2022, the rate of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased. Between early December 2022 to January 12, 2023, 60,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Chinese health facilities. Earlier predictions had foreseen a...