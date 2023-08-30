Asian shares hit two-week high on Fed pause bets, China boost

Passersby are reflected on an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asian equities rose on Wednesday and the dollar wobbled as weak U.S. labour data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve was likely done with its interest rate hikes, while beaten-down China stocks rose for a third straight day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.86% to a two-week top and is on a three-day winning streak. The index though is down 6% in August and set for...