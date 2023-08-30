China says easing market access in response to 'uninvestible' comment from US

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo talks to Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS Acquire Licensing Rights SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China has defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her that China had become "uninvestible" and "too risky." Asked to respond to the comments Raimondo made in China, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu said that most of the 70,000 U.S. firms doing business in China wanted to...