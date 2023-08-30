The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China says easing market access in response to 'uninvestible' comment from US

August 30, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo talks to Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS Acquire Licensing Rights SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China has defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her that China had become "uninvestible" and "too risky." Asked to respond to the comments Raimondo made in China, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu said that most of the 70,000 U.S. firms doing business in China wanted to...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter