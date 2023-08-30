[OPINION] Spy vs. Spy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. In an example of 'applied history,' Harvard historian Calder Walton uses his examination of the past to weigh in on current events, such as the Ukraine war, and raise important questions about the future Studies of the role of intelligence operations inevitably have a Rashomon-like quality, with the same events yielding various, sometimes contradictory, interpretations. The world of intelligence, after all, is one of secrets, special-access compartments, covert action, clandestine relationships, and occasionally off-the-books escapades. This makes it very difficult to assess successes...