Dollar licks wounds after jobs shock; Aussie dips as inflation cools

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar nursed its sharpest drop in a month and a half on Wednesday, as investors bet that softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced the chances of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Japanese yen hovered around 146 per dollar following its overnight rebound from a 10-month trough at 147.375, as a drop in Treasury yields took away support for the U.S. currency. The Australian dollar dropped from near a two-week peak after inflation there cooled by more than economists predicted in July. China's yuan was buoyed above a 10-month low in offshore trading after...