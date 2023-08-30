As China Tensions Bubble, a New Economic Weapon of Choice Has Emerged

Text size About the authors: Daniel Silverberg and Elena McGovern co-lead the national security practice of Capstone, LLC, a policy analysis firm. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s trip to China this week underscores an important shift in how Washington is engaging with the world. After decades of U.S. policy aimed at ensuring open market access, “de-risking” the U.S. economy from China has become the animating principle of Congress and the White House. The U.S. government’s economic tools of coercion are evolving to effect this outcome, from a historic reliance on sanctions to a new economic weapon of choice: export controls....