Facial recognition technology labelled 'Orwellian' as government eyes wider use by police and security agencies

The Home Office is eyeing an expansion of the use of facial recognition software - including potentially within police forces and the security agencies. The department put out a call asking for companies to make suggestions of how they could improve the way in which facial recognition is used by the government. And the market exploration states the government is after benefits that "could be deployed to benefit the Home Office and policing within the next 18 months". Politics latest: Rishi Sunak says it's 'sensible to engage' with China All 43 police forces of England and Wales "are an example...