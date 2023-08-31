If you’re interested in spurious ideas and outlandish thinking, then there is a chance you’ve come across a totally “out there” claim made by some people who believe it is possible to live off air alone. Now we’re not talking about some fad diet or slimming program here. We’re talking about a deeply held ascetic belief that food – and, in extreme cases, water – are not needed to live. According to acolytes of this particularly extreme belief, all you need is energy from the universe, which you imbibe by breathing it in. Advertisement Advertisement Sound appetising? Well as far...