Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The global equity markets have turned volatile this month, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling over 4%. Weak Chinese economic numbers and growing concerns over the United States banking sector appear to have increased volatility in the equity markets. Meanwhile, the correction has provided an excellent buying opportunity in the following three tech stocks. All three could deliver superior returns over the longer horizon. WELL Health Technologies WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that develops products and services to allow healthcare practitioners to offer omnichannel services. Earlier this month, the company reported impressive second-quarter performance. Its revenue...