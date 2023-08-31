The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Huawei quietly releases the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, possibly its first 5G phones in years

August 31, 2023
Huawei launched the Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, its second big flagship series for the year. Both smartphones were released without much fanfare in China and boast impressive hardware specs, including LTPO OLED displays, specialized Kunlun glass, and facial authentication. Huawei is also reportedly equipping these with 5G capabilities, a first for the company since restrictions were placed on trade with Huawei by the Trump administration. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is a typical flagship phone that would be one of the best Android phones if it were running a more friendly Android system. It is powered by...
