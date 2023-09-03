The rise of skincare for space travel

Space travel comes with its share of the unknown. The rigorous routine and tough conditions take a toll on astronauts. Things we take for granted on Earth like washing your face under running water just become complicated up there. The microgravity and high levels of radiation cause the skin to age at lightning speed. Astronauts do have the luxury of facials in space yet a bit of skincare is no longer out of reach. The space care industry is growing and the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is Japanese a cosmetic company. It has unveiled a face wash and...