The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

$90k for three months’ work: how Citadel gets the best graduates

September 3, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
During the summer program, the interns are each assigned a big project, as they work alongside the two firms’ army of staff who collectively generated $US35.5 billion in revenue last year. A few select interns receive offers to come back within weeks after the program to take full-time jobs, while others rejoin part-time as early as their sophomore years. “It was so different, none of my previous internships offered an off-site like this,” says Taylor, who asks to be identified only by her first name due to privacy concerns. “The projects that they asked us to work on were put...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter