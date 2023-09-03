India’s moon rover completes assignments and is ‘parked’ until next sunrise

India’s moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode, less than two weeks after its historic landing near the south pole. With daylight on that part of the moon coming to an end, the Indian Space Research Organisation said late on Saturday that the rover had completed its assignments, and “is now safely parked”. Advertisement The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to Earth, its statement added. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, which is equal to...