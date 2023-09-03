The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India launches a spacecraft to study the sun after successful landing near the moon’s south pole

September 3, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: The screengrab from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Youtube channel shows the Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifts off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the space center in Sriharikota, India on Sept. 2.The Associated Press India launched its first space mission to study the sun on Saturday, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space centre in southern India on a quest to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million...
