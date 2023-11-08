TikTok-parent ByteDance offers to buy back stock from staff at higher price

ByteDance (BDNCE) is offering to buy back stock options from its employees outside of the U.S. at $160 apiece, a price higher than earlier this year, CNBC reported. The move by the TikTok-parent is aimed at boosting motivation and inducing confidence among employees after a challenging year, the report added. ByteDance told employees outside of the U.S. that it is offering to buy restricted stock units, or RSU, or options from them for $160 each, up from the $155 price the company was offering in April. The U.S. employees were given the same offer earlier this year, the report noted....