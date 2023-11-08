The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Nazca leads investment into Loads, out to change Latin America’s food supply chain

November 8, 2023
We often take for granted how food gets to the grocery store, but the process isn’t always straightforward. That’s where Loads wants to come in. The Chilean company was founded in September 2022 by Larry Gil to bolster the food supplier network across Latin America while also expanding its customer base in Asia and the United States. Gil’s family used to be in the importer business and he saw firsthand how inefficient it was, Gil told TechCrunch. “A huge part of the industry was still analog and not optimized,” he added. “I decided to leave my previous job and see...
