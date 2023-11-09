Pencils vs. Pixels Interview: John Pomeroy On The Industry Shift From 2D To 3D Animation

Summary Pencils vs. Pixels examines the evolution of animation from 2D to 3D, showcasing the Disney Renaissance era and the impact of technological advancements. John Pomeroy discusses his history as a Disney animator and the impact of this industry shift. Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, the documentary includes interviews with industry professionals like Seth MacFarlane and Kevin Smith, providing unique perspectives on the animation medium. Pencils vs. Pixels examines the evolution of animation by looking back at the height of 2D animation, including the Disney Renaissance era in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The documentary also shows how the animation...