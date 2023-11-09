The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

No alternative to two-state solution to resolve Middle East conflict: PM Lee

November 9, 2023
SINGAPORE - A two-state solution is the only long-term answer to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday night. Speaking during a dialogue with editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News John Micklethwait at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he acknowledged that such a solution is very difficult and “looks way over the horizon”. “But the alternative to a two-state solution is a one-state solution. That means one side or the other has to be squeezed out. That is unimaginable. So if you cannot work towards a two-state solution, you are going to be...
