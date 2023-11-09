Huawei still filing patents tied to work with Canadian universities after Ottawa’s restrictions

Open this photo in gallery: Attendees walk past a display for 5G services from Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing, on Oct. 31, 2019.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press The Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies is still seeking patents for research it conducted in partnership with publicly funded universities in Canada, more than two years after Ottawa began restricting funding for academic collaborations with connections to foreign states considered national security risks, including China. In the past two years, Huawei has filed patent applications for research on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, semi-conductors and optical communications, done in collaboration with academics and...