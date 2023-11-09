Republican hopefuls clash and sharpen attacks on absent Trump amid election losses

Former South Carolina gov Nikki Haley, Gov Ron Desantis of Florida and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during the third Republican presidential debate in Miami. Photograph: Scott McIntyre/The New York Times A day after Republicans suffered a string of off-year election defeats, five of the party’s presidential hopefuls took part in a hostile primary debate on Wednesday, clashing in a competition for second place behind absentee frontrunner Donald Trump. On stage in Miami, the debate was dominated by foreign questions about the Israel-Hamas war, immigration and China. But the contenders also decried the losses in Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia, warning that 2024...