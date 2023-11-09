SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's (GEELY.UL) premium electric car brand, plans to make public a filing to list its shares in New York this week, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking to ride growing enthusiasm for EVs despite strained U.S.-China ties. The move will see the EV brand publish its prospectus and its shares could start being traded publicly on the bourse within weeks of the announcement, the sources said. Both sources declined to be named discussing confidential information. The underwriters are led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, one source...