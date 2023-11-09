FILE - A pedestrian carries a phone past a SoftBank logo in Tokyo on May 12, 2022. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as some of its investments soured, the company said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File) TOKYO – Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as its technology investments, most notably office-sharing company WeWork, went sour. Tokyo-based SoftBank loss totaled 931 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in the last quarter, a reversal from the 3 trillion yen profit it posted...