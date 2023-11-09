Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong Weihai reshapes fishing tackle sector through shared models

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huancui District of Weihai City in east China’s Shandong Province has consolidated its fishing tackle sector by developing shared models consisting of “joint promotion”, “a shared workshop”, and “shared resources”, and achieved an industrial output value of 1.732 billion yuan in the first nine months, according to the bureau of industry and information technology of the district. For example, in joint promotion, Huancui District has worked with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to build a fish equipment livestreaming e-commerce base to provide free services such as online support, professional training, and promotion campaign...