Smart disruption? China will mass-produce AI-powered humanoid robots by 2025 to unsettle industry

In a groundbreaking development that will have widespread repercussions on robotics and AI, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has unveiled an ambitious blueprint to create and mass-produce humanoid robots that promise to disrupt industries and human interaction. The MIIT’s vision, described as potentially as “disruptive” as smartphones, seeks to reshape the world through these advanced humanoid robots. According to the MIIT’s announcement last week, the nation’s humanoid robots are expected to reach an “advanced level” by 2025, with mass production becoming a reality by that time. The publication of this roadmap has notably triggered a surge in...