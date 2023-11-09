The key piece of equipment that might have brought down Optus

On Wednesday, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said it was too “technical” to explain what happened, but the company would offer a full explanation once it got to the root cause of the issue. In a statement on Thursday, Optus said: “In common with major global telecommunication networks, the Optus network is designed with multiple layers of fallback and redundancy. At the heart of this is a modern intelligent router network developed with the world’s leading vendors. “Despite this, a network event yesterday triggered a cascading failure which resulted in the shutdown of services to our customers,” Optus said,...