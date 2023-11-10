C Raja Mohan writes: Why the US needs India to get ahead in the AI race with China

As the foreign and defence ministers of India and the US gather in Delhi this week to review and advance the defence and security partnership, cooperation in artificial intelligence ought to loom large in the discussion. Two developments last week underline the urgency for an intensified and comprehensive India-US discussion on AI. One is the Executive Order on AI issued by President Joe Biden, and the other is the release of the Pentagon’s updated strategy for AI adoption by the US armed forces. While Biden’s Executive Order deals with securing the use of AI in various civilian uses, the Pentagon...