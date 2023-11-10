Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)'s logo is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Companies Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Follow Nov 9 (Reuters) - A ransomware attack on the U.S. unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trades in the U.S. Treasury market on Thursday but market sources said the impact seemed to be limited. ICBC Financial Services said in a statement a ransomware attack resulted in disruption to certain systems and it was conducting an investigation and "progressing its recovery...