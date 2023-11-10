All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... DAILY MAIL Raheem Sterling could face a ban after appearing to throw an object back into the crowd during Chelsea's chaotic Premier League clash with Tottenham on Monday. Premier League clubs are set to vote for tougher rules on related-party commercial deals, in what will be seen as another attempt to restrict Saudi-owned Newcastle. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea's Reece James asked Gareth Southgate not to select him for the latest England squad for games against Malta and North Macedonia as he continues to...