Polestar stock slides on production forecast cut, new funding announcement

Polestar (PSNY) stock slid 8.7% on Thursday after the luxury electric vehicle maker cut its near and long-term production forecasts, and is raising new funding from its backers, Volvo Cars and China’s Geely. Polestar said it now sees 2023 deliveries of approximately 60,000 vehicles for the year and a gross margin of approximately 2%. In May, the company had called for a 60,000-70,000 delivery target, which itself was lowered from the 80,000 it say in March of this year. Looking longer term, Polestar issued a “strengthened business plan” which stated the company is now aiming to have total annual production...