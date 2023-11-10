Who’s the biggest China Hawk? GOP candidates beat up on TikTok.

Republicans have homed in on TikTok because of the ties its owner, ByteDance, has to Beijing, using it as a scapegoat for their larger national security concerns with the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans, stealing their data and pushing propaganda. It’s an issue that animates Republicans even though Capitol Hill has largely moved onto the next shiny tech topic: artificial intelligence, a top legislative priority for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Last night, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted his Senate floor speech calling for a vote on his bill to ban TikTok. Sean Spicer, former President Donald Trump’s first press...