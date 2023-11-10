Rocket Lab to launch hypersonic test vehicle for the Defense Innovation Unit

WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab announced a new mission for its suborbital launch vehicle — a 3D-printed hypersonic drone built by Australia’s Hypersonix for the U.S. Defense Department. The mission, projected for early 2025, is funded by DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit. DIU, based in Silicon Valley, works with commercial space companies to help fill military technology needs. The suborbital mission awarded to Rocket Lab is part of DIU’s HyCat project, short for hypersonic and high-cadence testing capabilities. “Commercial companies are forging ahead towards reusable and low-cost test vehicles,” DIU said. China and Russia are actively developing hypersonic weapons technology and the...