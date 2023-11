YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov. 30, EU says

Alphabet’s YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov. 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmful content, the European Commission said on Thursday. The Commission is requesting more information on the measures the companies have taken to step up their efforts to protect minors in order to comply with the bloc’s new rule book for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act. Google and TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Reuters on Wednesday reported EU industry chief Thierry Breton was planning the move....