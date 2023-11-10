Politics Briefing: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Hello, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will release the federal government’s fall economic and fiscal update on Nov. 21. Ms. Freeland, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, announced the date today. Parliament will be in recess next week. A fall update provides the latest forecast for federal spending and revenue projections in light of events that have occurred since the March budget. Updates sometimes include new spending announcements, and Ms. Freeland has previously said that this year’s update will include new measures to address housing concerns. Full story here by Ottawa Deputy Bureau Chief Bill Curry. This is the daily Politics...