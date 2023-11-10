Friday’s TSX breakouts: After announcing a 33-per-cent dividend hike, this energy services provider’s stock yields 9.7 per cent

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 20 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 33 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list – PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T). The stock has a unanimous “buy” recommendation from four analysts with an average target price of $11.56, implying a potential price return of 40 per cent. Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders. This week, the company announced a 33-per-cent dividend increase along with better-than-expected quarterly earnings results....