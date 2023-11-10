The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Biden and Xi will meet in California for talks on trade and managing fraught US-China relations

November 10, 2023
Source: abc7.com abc7.com
News Snapshot:
Biden and Xi will meet in California for talks on trade and managing fraught US-China relations President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year, Biden administration officials said. The White House has said for weeks that it anticipated Biden and Xi would meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, but negotiations went down to the eve of the gathering, which kicks off...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter