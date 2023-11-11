Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Industrial Packaging as Market Expands at 5.02% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Industrial Packaging Market (by Material Type, End User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global industrial packaging market is poised for substantial growth, projected to achieve a market value of US$68.91 billion by 2023, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.02% during the forecast period. Industrial packaging plays a crucial role in safeguarding and facilitating the storage and distribution of finished Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and products, providing heavy-duty customized solutions. Defining Industrial Packaging Industrial packaging...