China ambassador seeks 'rational' relations, trade boost by 'reserving differences'

The Canadian Press China's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa's allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties — but he insists his country isn't punishing Canada. His comments come after years of diplomatic strain between the two countries. Beijing detained Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig from late 2018 until fall 2021. China meanwhile imposed multi-year bans on Canadian imports of meat and canola. And a year after the Canadian government named China as a disruptive global force and declared Beijing as responsible for attempts at foreign interference, the Chinese government left Canada out as it...