Biden to press Xi on return to military dialogue

The US also hopes to reach an agreement to get China’s help in cracking down on the chemical ingredients used to make fentanyl, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the US objectives. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the two leaders would discuss how the US and China can “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community”. “The two presidents will have in-depth communication on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance in shaping China-US relations and major issues...