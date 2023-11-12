How to choose a side in the Israel-Hamas war? Take this two-step test

Wars are never pretty. But from the accounts of those who have watched the footage released by Israel on the October 7 attacks by Hamas on its kibbutz — now gingerly seeping into social media with graphic content warnings — are particularly disorienting. They breach the red lines of depravity that even humans most inured to violence are able to take. The body of a baby who seemed to have been baked in an oven, possibly alive. Bloodied corpses lying in a heap in bedrooms, bathrooms, and by the roadside. Hamas terrorists taking turns to rape a woman from behind...