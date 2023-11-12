The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Vivek Ramaswamy's Approach in Business, Politics is The Same: Confidence, No Matter The Scenario

November 12, 2023
Source: news18.com
News Snapshot:
A political novice and one of the world’s wealthiest millennials, Vivek Ramaswamy has waged a whirlwind presidential campaign mirroring his meteoric rise as a biotech entrepreneur. On everything from deporting people born in the United States to ending aid to Israel and Ukraine, he consistently displays the bravado of a populist, self-declared outsider. “I stand on the side of revolution,” he declares. “That’s what I’m going to lead in a way that no establishment politician can.” In business and politics, though, Ramaswamy has run into skeptics and sometimes hard facts that threatened to derail his ambitions. In the 2024 campaign,...
