China ambassador seeks ‘rational’ relations, trade boost by ‘reserving differences’

Open this photo in gallery: Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu poses for a portrait at the Embassy of China in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press China’s ambassador to Canada says Ottawa’s allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties — but he insists his country isn’t punishing Canada. His comments come after years of diplomatic strain between the two countries. Beijing detained Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig from late 2018 until fall 2021. China meanwhile imposed multi-year bans on Canadian imports of meat and canola. And a year after the...