The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US lawmakers unveil bill requiring private equity firms to reveal China investment

November 12, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) delivers remarks at the Belmont Water Treatment Center during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Acquire Licensing Rights Nov 9 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday that would require private equity firms to make public how much they invest in China and other countries of concern. The bill, introduced by Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican Senator Rick Scott, is the latest effort to track U.S. investments in China. "The American people deserve to know where and how their savings are being invested," Casey said...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter