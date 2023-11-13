China drafts measures for how accounting firms should manage data

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/ Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China finance ministry issued draft measures for how accounting firms in the country should manage data, the ministry said in a statement released last week. The draft rules said the chief partner is the person responsible for the data security of the firm. It also requires a cyberspace security review if these firms handle data that could impact national security. Reporting by Albee Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing...