US tourist says 'as bad as you think' as she reviews British food

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox Something went wrong, please try again later. Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox A woman from the US has torn into UK food saying it is 'really as bad as you think' after visiting the UK and trying a range of cuisine. Charlie from New Jersey posted a video on TikTok explaining her views of UK food after visiting places...