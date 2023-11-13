China cries foul: Country’s largest chipmaker YTMC sues Micron for patent infringement

In a development that can only be described as the pot calling the kettle black, Chinese chip manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technologies Co or YMTC has initiated legal proceedings against US rival Micron Technology, alleging the infringement of eight of its patents. The lawsuit, filed on November 9, is currently under review at the US District Court for the Northern District of California and specifically targets Micron and its unit, Micron Consumer Products Group. According to the legal documents, YMTC is accusing Micron of using YMTC’s patented technology as a defensive measure against competition from YMTC itself. The lawsuit claims that...