In the Market: Inside Wall Street's scramble after ICBC hack

November 13, 2023
News Snapshot:
The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is seen at its branch at its headquarters in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Nov 13 (Reuters) - The cyber hack of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's U.S. broker-dealer was so extensive on Wednesday, even the corporate email stopped working and forced employees to switch to Google mail, according to two people familiar with the situation. The blackout left the brokerage temporarily owing BNY Mellon BK.N $9 billion, an amount many times larger than its net capital, a measure of resources at...
