Volvo EM90 Minivan Has a Screen That Folds Down From The Roof And Does Many Things

The EM90 might be Volvo's first-ever minivan but it hasn't been created for the sole purpose of being an efficient tool for the school run. With dual-chamber air suspension, road noise cancellation technology, and lounge-like seating, the EV is far more sophisticated than the typical grocery-getter. Luxury vans are becoming a thing in China, as demonstrated by the rising popularity of the Buick GL8 and the Lexus LM. The six-seater with a posh cabin can also double as a mobile office courtesy of a large screen that folds down from the roof. The second-row occupants have the best seats in...