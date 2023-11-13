Elon Musk started a price war that Tesla can't win

Elon Musk has started slashing prices on Tesla's electric cars. That's going to come back to burn him. Mike Windle/Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/Insider Elon Musk has started an electric-vehicle price war that Tesla can't finish. Under increasing pressure from new competition, Tesla spent the past year slashing the average price of its models by roughly 25%. The Model 3 fell from $48,000 to $44,380. The luxury Model S, meanwhile, plunged from a high of $130,000 to $96,380. The cars, as they say, have been priced to move. It's an unusual business strategy, to put it mildly. "I can't think of...