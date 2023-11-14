Stock market today: Wall Street leaps after report shows inflation cooling

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are leaping after a report on U.S. inflation sent waves of relief through Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher in early trading Tuesday and near its best level in two months. The Dow rose 375 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.8%. The highly anticipated report showed overall inflation slowed last month, bolstering bets among traders that the Federal Reserve is finally done with its market-crunching hikes to interest rates. Technology and other high-growth stocks led the way higher. Advanced Micro Devices rose 3.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell sharply, to...