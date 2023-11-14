China receives US equipment to make advanced chips despite new rules-report

Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are buying up U.S. chipmaking equipment to make advanced semiconductors, despite a raft of new export curbs aimed at thwarting advances in the country's semiconductor industry, a congressional report said on Tuesday. The 741 page annual report, released by the House of Representative's bipartisan select committee on China, takes aim at the Biden administration's Oct. 2022 export curbs, which seek to bar Chinese chipmakers...